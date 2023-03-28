Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

