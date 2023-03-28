Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

