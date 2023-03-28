Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TVE stock opened at C$3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TVE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.