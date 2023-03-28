Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $174,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

