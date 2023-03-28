Tanager Wealth Management LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.24. 6,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,603. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.