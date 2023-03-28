Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 6,672 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.95. 7,594,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

