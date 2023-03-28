Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 418.63%.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

