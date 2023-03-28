Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 418.63%.
Tango Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ TNGX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.