TCP Asset Management LLC Invests $263,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. 104,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

