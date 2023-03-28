TCP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

DFAI remained flat at $26.16 on Tuesday. 35,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,393. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

