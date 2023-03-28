TCP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,223,000 after acquiring an additional 111,910 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 169,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

