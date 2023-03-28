TCP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 448,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,613. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

