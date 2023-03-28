TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 197,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,765. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.