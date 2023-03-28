TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:TSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,529. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $196,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 474,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

