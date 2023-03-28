T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
T&D Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. T&D has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.14.
T&D Company Profile
