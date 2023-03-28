TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $93.02

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.02, but opened at $90.01. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 54,116 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

