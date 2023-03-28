TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.68 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

SNX opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

