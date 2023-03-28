Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in March

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Teijin Stock Down 0.6 %

TINLY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teijin has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

