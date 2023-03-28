Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in March

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Teijin Stock Down 0.6 %
TINLY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teijin has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40.
Teijin Company Profile
