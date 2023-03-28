Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after buying an additional 144,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 269,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,940. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

