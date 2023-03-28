Telsey Advisory Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $280.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.31.

NYSE RH opened at $241.01 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,075,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of RH by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RH by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

