Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.