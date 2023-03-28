Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata
In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE TDC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
