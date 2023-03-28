Terra Classic (LUNC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.05 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $707.10 million and approximately $49.05 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,858,470,366,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,868,933,625 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.