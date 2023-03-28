Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.19. 468,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

