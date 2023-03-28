Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $20.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004724 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,585,246 coins and its circulating supply is 932,308,044 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

