TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSPG traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 522,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,221. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

About TGI Solar Power Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.