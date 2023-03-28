The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Bank of East Asia stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

