The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

