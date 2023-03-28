The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. North West has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.