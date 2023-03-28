The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $96,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.90. 289,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

