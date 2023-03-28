The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,043. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

