The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Cut by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Toro accounts for 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,538 shares of company stock worth $9,800,260. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

