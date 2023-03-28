Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Theta Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of TGMGF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 19,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Theta Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Theta Gold Mines
