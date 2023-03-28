Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Theta Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGMGF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 19,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Theta Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

