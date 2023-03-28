Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.95 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $407.08 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03868425 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $26,642,593.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

