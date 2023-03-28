TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TLG Acquisition One Trading Up 0.7 %

TLGA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783. TLG Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 660,647 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $5,106,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $5,090,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

