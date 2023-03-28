Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

