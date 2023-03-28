Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

