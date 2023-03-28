Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

