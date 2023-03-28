Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 517 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,478,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

