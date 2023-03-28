Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,384,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $521.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

