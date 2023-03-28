Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:TCI opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

