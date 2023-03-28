Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

