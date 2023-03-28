Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Reduced by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,450 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

