Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $37.88 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Hershey worth $37,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hershey by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,604 shares of company stock worth $11,750,016 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $251.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

