Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

TSGTF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

