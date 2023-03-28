TTEC Holdings, Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TTEC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TTEC to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of TTEC by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

