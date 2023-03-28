two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TWO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWOA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TWO during the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of TWO by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TWO by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,219,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 448,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TWO by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 743,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 193,117 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

