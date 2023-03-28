u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of u-blox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

u-blox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. u-blox has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Further Reading

