U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USEG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

