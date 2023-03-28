Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.19.
UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.22.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
