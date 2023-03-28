UBS Group Begins Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insulet Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.29. The stock had a trading volume of 280,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.15 and its 200 day moving average is $281.23. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $326.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,188.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Insulet by 606.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 71,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 61,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Insulet by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

