UBS Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $90.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.18.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.